Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Tops $20.18 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $20.18 million and $13,619.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

