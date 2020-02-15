Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.86. 643,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,543. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.47. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

