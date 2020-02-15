Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE DFIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 186,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.82. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 384,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

