Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.26. Diversicare Healthcare Services shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 1,073 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversicare Healthcare Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) by 334.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Diversicare Healthcare Services worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

