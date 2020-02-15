Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.25 and last traded at $63.40, 565,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 289,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 836.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

