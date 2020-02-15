Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 326,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,204. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.63.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,225,579 shares of company stock valued at $122,756,695. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.