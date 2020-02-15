Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE DSSI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 262,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,768. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

