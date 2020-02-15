DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM traded up $31.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,995. DexCom has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $295.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.