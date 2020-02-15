DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $275.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $31.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,995. DexCom has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $295.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 262.88 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,425. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

