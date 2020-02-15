Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Up 2.4%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €25.54 ($29.70) and last traded at €25.54 ($29.70), approximately 163,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.94 ($29.00).

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEQ shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.13 ($33.87).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.30 and a 200 day moving average of €25.43.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.