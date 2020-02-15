Desire (DSR) Market Capitalization Tops $17,601.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $17,601.00 and $6,463.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,060.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.02752991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.54 or 0.04755345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00791644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00113559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.