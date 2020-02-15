Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,823.75

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,823.75 and traded as high as $2,902.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2,842.00, with a volume of 110,795 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DPH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,921.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,823.33.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

