DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,848.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,848.33 ($103.24).

Several analysts have issued reports on DCC shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

LON:DCC traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,252 ($82.24). The company had a trading volume of 222,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,398.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,713.34. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,126 ($80.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

