Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of -313.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.