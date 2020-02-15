DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.48 Million

Brokerages expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report sales of $82.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.25 million and the highest is $82.70 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $74.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $311.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.53 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $331.34 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $337.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%.

DZSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 32,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,231. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.