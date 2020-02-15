Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 718,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.