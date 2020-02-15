Dana (NYSE:DAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dana by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dana by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Dana by 55.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.