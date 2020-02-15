Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.61 ($57.69).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €43.07 ($50.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

