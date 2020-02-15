Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,800 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

