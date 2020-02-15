Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 10,750 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

