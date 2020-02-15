Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after buying an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Bank of America cut their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

