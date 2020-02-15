Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $5.11 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

