Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

