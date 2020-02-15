Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after buying an additional 3,015,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after buying an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,323,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UN. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

