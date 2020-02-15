Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in American Express were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,565,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

NYSE:AXP opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

