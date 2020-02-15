Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires Shares of 6,160 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $111.77 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $113.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

