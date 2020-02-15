CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CynergisTek from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

CTEK stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CynergisTek by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 23.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

