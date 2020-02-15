Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $118.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $94.30 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

