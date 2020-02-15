Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $370.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

