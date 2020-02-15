Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,835 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

D stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

