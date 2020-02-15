Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 24,927 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

