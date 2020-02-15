Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 22,417 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $105.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.