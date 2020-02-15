Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PVH by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PVH by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $89.37 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.65.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

