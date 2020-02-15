CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 22,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

