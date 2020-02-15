Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.62%. Cryolife updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

NYSE:CRY traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 993,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.42, a P/E/G ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, First Analysis cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.