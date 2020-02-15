Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.62%. Cryolife updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.
NYSE:CRY traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 993,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.42, a P/E/G ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, First Analysis cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
About Cryolife
CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.
