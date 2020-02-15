Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $29.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

CRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

CRY stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 993,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cryolife by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

