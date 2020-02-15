Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 183,148 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

