Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

