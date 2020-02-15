Critical Review: Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) & Interactive Brokers Group (NYSE:IBKR)

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gamco Investors and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $312.37 million 1.56 $81.92 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 8.88 $161.00 million $2.27 24.29

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gamco Investors.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamco Investors and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.32%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 26.23% 352.56% 59.87% Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.9% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

