Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.32.

Criteo stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 871,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,136. Criteo has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $884.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 96,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

