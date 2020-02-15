CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CRHM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

