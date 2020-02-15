Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
