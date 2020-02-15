Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

