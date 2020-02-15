Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 552,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,190.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

