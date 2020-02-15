Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter worth about $184,519,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 579,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after acquiring an additional 178,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Credicorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,300,000 after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Credicorp by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.05. The company had a trading volume of 250,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day moving average is $210.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $198.93 and a 52 week high of $252.49.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

