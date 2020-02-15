Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,846 ($50.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,501.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,130.48. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

