Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.