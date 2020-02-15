Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.83.
LHX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.69.
In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,375,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.