CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $683.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $700,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $731.37. The stock had a trading volume of 213,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,879. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.57. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $400.00 and a 12-month high of $746.70.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

