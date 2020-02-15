Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. 538,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cosan will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,003,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,634,000 after buying an additional 216,557 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 1,500,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after buying an additional 321,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cosan by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after buying an additional 219,044 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

