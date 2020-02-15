Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY guidance to $2.26-2.36 EPS.

CXW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 729,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Corecivic has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

