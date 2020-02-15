Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.55. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.63.

About Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

